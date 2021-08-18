Shelly Cutler, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, said Baker County Commission Chairman Bill Harvey told her in a phone call Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, that the county won't extend the contract with the Chamber to operate the Visitor Center, at 490 Campbell St., beyond Aug. 31.
Cutler said she expects that the Chamber will continue to operate the center, without the contract, during September.
"We're not to the end of the (tourist) season," Cutler said. "We want to maintain that continuity."
County commissioners decided in early March of this year to extend the contract with the Chamber through Aug. 31, with a goal of awarding a new contract by then.
But earlier this month the county released a Request for Proposals for the visitor center contract that sets a deadline of Sept. 17 for prospective contractors to submit a proposal. The schedule also calls for the county to issue a notice of intent to award the contract on Sept. 30, and for commissioners to potentially sign the contract on Oct. 6.
The current contract is for about $77,000 per year. The money comes from the local tax that guests pay at motels, bed and breakfasts, vacation rental homes and other types of lodging.
The county put out an RFP in the fall of 2019, and in December 2019 it received two proposals, from the Chamber of Commerce and from the nonprofit that owns Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
Both the county Economic Development Committee and the committee that oversees the lodging tax, which advise county commissioners, endorsed the Anthony Lakes proposal.
But in February 2020 commissioners postponed awarding the contract, instead extending the current contract with the Chamber. In November 2020 commissioners decided to restart the process, after the county’s attorney determined there were potential conflicts of interest.
Both the Chamber and Anthony Lakes — the latter now operating as the Anthony Lakes Outdoor Recreation Association — plan to submit proposals by the Sept. 17 deadline.
