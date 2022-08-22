Gabe Maldonado, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office’s community service deputy, gave county commissioners an overview of his myriad duties during their Aug. 17 meeting.
Maldonado, a longtime deputy with the sheriff’s office, started the newly created position in January of this year.
“There’s many different hats to this position but the goals are pretty simple — it’s to promote positive community relationships,” Maldonado said. “I’m to be a liaison for the sheriff’s office, especially for our rural and remote communities in Baker County.”
He said his role is to also provide aid to individuals by educating the public about social services that are available from various community partners.
“I personally contacted and became familiar with about 18 community service partners and civic groups in our area,” Maldonado told commissioners.
He is a point of contact for unrepresented individuals in the community including unsheltered homeless, veterans who aren’t receiving benefits, and others.
Maldonado said he recently helped investigate an assault against an older man who is homeless. Maldonado said he interviewed the man and offered services trying to connect him with community partners.
He also helped return a homeless veteran to his community in Washington.
“Just yesterday I heard that there was a homeless person living out of a tent in the Sumpter area,” Maldonado told commissioners. “So I went and tried to find them to offer services and see what we could do to help, see what services they are getting, see if they are missing out on anything.”
Maldonado has partnered with Community Connection and coordinated a week-long crisis intervention team training with a variety of speakers. Another training is planned for this fall.
Maldonado also works as a liaison with each city council in the county.
“Each community is unique, so it’s not just a cookie cutter situation,” he said. “I have to get to know each mayor and each recorder and all these people and figure out what they need and make sure they know what we have to offer.”
He represents the sheriff’s office on different committees including the Baker County Housing Task Force, the Baker County Suicide Prevention Committee, and others.
“All those things expose me to different things that we might be able to provide services for, make connections with community partners,” Maldonado said.
His other duties include investigating complaints about violations of the county’s nuisance ordinance.
There are nine open cases, he told commissioners.
Maldonado said much of his time regarding the nuisance ordinance is explaining to residents what it entails and how the enforcement process works.
“This part of my task and my assignment all starts with keeping an open line of communication with both the person complaining, making the complaint, and the person that they’re complaining against,” he said.
Commissioner Chairman Bill Harvey asked Maldonado how he deals with issues about potentially dangerous dogs.
Maldonado said the sheriff’s office doesn’t enforce ordinances that cities, such as Baker City, have in place.
“If you have a city that has its own ordinances, they are in charge of dealing with that,” Maldonado said.
He said he frequently receives questions about dogs, and when he does he helps callers navigate the various city ordinances.
Maldonado has been in communication with Rick Gloria, Baker County’s veteran service officer, the VFW, and people at the armory to help veterans.
“What we can do for the locals that are unbenefited is make sure that everybody’s tied into Rick Gloria so he can get them as many benefits as possible,” Maldonado said.
Commissioner Bruce Nichols said he had heard great things about the county’s community service deputy program so far.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.