Baker County’s unemployment rate has risen slightly since reaching a record low of 3.8% in May 2022, but it remains well below the levels during the first year of the pandemic.
The county’s jobless rate was 4.6% in November 2022, the fourth straight minor monthly increase, according to data from the Oregon Employment Department.
After rates of 3.8% in both May and June, the county had an increase to 4% in August, to 4.2% in September, and to 4.4% in October.
Oregon’s overall jobless rate was 4.5% in December. The county rates will be released soon. The national average in December was 3.5%.
Statewide, the unemployment rate was 3.5%
in May, June and July — the lowest since the
pandemic.
Jobless rates have followed a similar pattern in Baker County and statewide over the past nearly three years.
The lockdowns imposed in March 2020 caused unprecedented jumps in jobless rates.
In Baker County, the rate rose from 4.3% in March 2020 to 10.9% in April 2020, when the number of unemployed residents jumped from 306 to 775.
In Oregon, the jobless rate rose from 3.5% in March 2020 to 13.2% in April.
That spike was short-lived, however.
Baker County’s job recovery during 2020 progressed a bit faster than statewide.
The county rate dropped steadily through the rest of 2020, reaching 6.2% in December 2020. The number of jobless residents plummeted from 775 in April 2020 to 464 in December 2020.
Statewide, the jobless rate was 6.6% in December 2020.
The recovery continued in 2021.
In Baker County, the jobless rate dipped to a yearly low of 4.4% in November 2021.
The county’s nonfarm employment numbers have risen steadily since plunging at the start of the pandemic.
Nonfarm jobs dropped from 5,620 in March 2020 to 5,120 in April 2020.
The lowest total was 5,100 in May 2020.
By December 2020 the number of nonfarm jobs in the county had rebounded to 5,350, and by December 2021 the figure had reached 5,650, exceeding the pre-pandemic level for the first time.
The number of nonfarm jobs has remained above that level since. The Employment Department reports that Baker County’s civilian labor force has grown since the early stages of the pandemic.
The labor force was 7,104 in April 2020. It rose to 7,571 in November 2022.
