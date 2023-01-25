Baker County’s unemployment rate has risen slightly since reaching a record low of 3.8% in May 2022, but it remains well below the levels during the first year of the pandemic.

The county’s jobless rate was 4.6% in November 2022, the fourth straight minor monthly increase, according to data from the Oregon Employment Department.

