Baker County commissioners on Wednesday approved a $56,000 upgrade to the security system at the Baker County Courthouse.
The money is from the state court system, not county tax dollars, said Bill Harvey, Commission chairman.
Commissioners also designated Avigilon as the sole source provider for the equipment.
The reason, said Dan McQuisten, the county’s facilities director, is that the current mainframe computer server and operating system are proprietary equipment made by Avigilon, and the goal is to ensure that the upgraded equipment, including new cameras, will integrate with the current system.
“It’s just acknowledging the fact that we’re not going out to bid from all possible providers of that type of technology because we want to continue utilizing what we already have,” McQuisten said.
The actual contract is with Blue Horizon of Hillsboro, an authorized retailer of Avigilon products.
Among the upgrades are replacing six exterior cameras, some of which will have a 360-degree view.
Another 16 cameras will be installed inside the Courthouse, some replacing existing cameras and some in new locations.
“In the past we’ve had just a system that was put in years ago and we have had some blind spots in areas,” Harvey said. “And this helps us to not only see something going on at the moment but it also records it for when we possibly need it for evidence in a case if somebody does something wrong, we have it recorded.”
COVID-19 issues
Commissioner Mark Bennett said county officials have been working to ensure that personal protective equipment the county has received through the federal CARES Act is delivered where it’s needed.
“We’ve supported that with staff from the assessors office and delivering it out to the rural communities and sorting it and getting shipments in,” Bennett said.
He also said county officials are working with the Baker County Fair Board to ensure the Fair, in some capacity, happens this August.
“It’ll look totally different, probably, not knowing what phase two is,” Bennett said, referring to the second phase of the state’s reopening plan.
Baker County started the first phase on May 15 and could potentially move into the second phase by early June.
“It will look considerably different than the normal Baker County Fair but it will be a fair so that the kids will have something for the summer after they’ve invested all this work in getting their livestock and other exhibits ready,” Bennett said.
