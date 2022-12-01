COVID-19 cases rose in Baker County during November after declining for four straight months.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 54 cases in the county, up from 34 during October.
October’s total was the fewest in a month since April 2022.
November’s is the third-lowest monthly total since then.
There were 121 cases in June, 116 in July, 79 in August and 65 in September.
OHA reported nine cases on both Nov. 17 and Nov. 28, the highest one-day total since Aug. 1, when there were 11 cases in the county.
No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the county during November. There were two related deaths during October. There have been 63 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the pandemic started in March 2020, 24 of those happening in 2022.
OHA officials say the official case counts underestimate the actual prevalence of the virus because many people are using home tests, which they’re not required to report to the state.
In Baker County the number of reported tests has been relatively steady, with 474 in November, compared with 551 in October and 503 in September.
After a monthly record of 646 cases in January 2022 during the omicron surge, Baker County’s case rate plummeted to 230 during February and then dropped even more rapidly during March, when there were 14 cases.
After April’s total of 13 — the fewest since May 2020, the month when Baker County had its first reported case — cases rose to 49 in May and to 121 in June before declining in four straight months.
