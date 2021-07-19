While the community continues to return to normalcy nearly a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation hasn’t changed much at the Baker County Jail.
The jail, built in 1991 at 3410 K St. in northwest Baker City, remains under social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority for the time being, Sheriff Travis Ash said.
“We are still following the CDC guidance, we have weekly meetings with the OHA and the Oregon State Sheriffs Association,” Ash said.
Among the precautions that remain in effect are that masks are required in the jail, and corrections officers wear masks when they interact with inmates.
One of the challenges with the building during the pandemic is that its ventilation system is relatively antiquated.
“All air is shared,” Ash said in March 2020, just after he instituted changes in its operation due to the pandemic.
The building is not just a jail — it also houses the sheriff’s office and the 9-1-1 Dispatch Center.
The jail’s quarantine process continues, with inmates being placed in a separate holding cell when they arrive.
“We have four quarantine pens, four separate isolation areas where we can quarantine somebody and lock them down,” Ash said. “Right now I have four people in those holding cells, and so that is what really restricts the number of what we can bring into the jail.”
The jail has a capacity of 45 inmates.
During the height of the pandemic the jail on occasion had fewer than 10 inmates, but Ash said that number has been rising. On Monday, July 19, there were 23 inmates.
“We are trying to follow the guidelines, trying to house as many inmates as we can,” Ash said. “There was a time at the jail where we had under ten inmates, we’ve been trying to bump that number. We work with our partners as much as we can — with the police department, the state police — we talk to them all the time. They understand, they’ve been to the jail. They understand what the restrictions are in regards to spacing.”
People charged with “person crimes” such as domestic violence, generally are taken to the jail.
Those accused of property crimes, such as vandalism, often are cited and released instead of being jailed, at least briefly, as they might have been prior to the pandemic.
“We’ve held some lesser statute crimes but it was all about the population and the spacing of the jail,” Ash said.
Although the jail has just the four quarantine cells, Ash said that in some instances — when someone is charged with a felony, as an example — jail staff have used other parts of the building for temporary quarantines to ensure the suspect is incarcerated.
“I have two hallways, and I have the intake cell, we have had to use those,” Ash said.
The jail staff have to consider legal as well as health implications, the sheriff said.
“Inmates and their attorneys can sue us if they get sick, or if we have an illness come in and we are operating outside of the guidelines, that sets us up for a lawsuit, and that part of the management of the jail, that is something that we want to avoid at all costs, and we want to keep people healthy” Ash said.
In one case an inmate was admitted, after which jail staff learned he had tested positive for COVID-19, Ash said.
They immediately quarantined that inmate.
“Luckily our protocols were in place, and that person was quarantined and nobody else got sick,” Ash said.
The sheriff concedes the situation during the pandemic has not been ideal.
“It’s not what works for everyone, but our hands are tied simply that we are in a 30-year-old facility and we simply don’t have the space to put them and follow the guidelines,” Ash said. “It’s between a rock and a hard place.”
