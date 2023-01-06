COVID-19 cases in Baker County dropped by almost 40% during December compared with the previous month.
December’s total of 33 cases was the fewest in any month in the county since April, when there were 13 cases.
The decline wasn’t due to a comparable decrease in the number of tests reported to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
According to OHA data, the number of tests reported in Baker County during December was 567, up nearly 100 from the 474 reported in November.
Health officials say many of the tests done in the past several months are home tests, the results of which don’t have to be reported, although some are.
The OHA hasn’t recorded any COVID-19-related deaths in Baker County for more than two months. The last such death was reported Oct. 24.
There have been 63 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the pandemic started nearly three years ago, in March 2020. Of those deaths, 24 were reported in 2022.
After a monthly record of 646 cases in January 2022 during the omicron surge, Baker County’s case total plummeted to 230 during February and then dropped even more rapidly during March, when there were 14 cases.
After April’s total of 13 — the fewest since May 2020, the month when Baker County had its first reported case — cases rose to 49 in May and to 121 in June before declining in four straight months.
