HAINES — Cayden Sandberg is a bundle of impatient energy.
When he finally gets the nod from Jessie Street, Sandberg gently extracts his paper from beneath the glass and takes it to a pan of water.
He rinses. ...and rinses and rinses some more.
The paper turns a brilliant blue with white designs created by objects placed on the light-sensitive paper.
Satisfied with his work of art, Sandberg lays it in the sun to dry, then quickly offers to help someone else create their own creative piece.
This art lesson was part of the Haines Museum Camp held June 27-30 at the Eastern Oregon Museum.
This is the first such camp offered at the museum, and it was directed by Logan Nedrow and Chris Aldrich.
“It’s to pique their interest,” Aldrich said as she helped youngsters thread string through a button to create a whirligig toy.
Aldrich is a board member for the museum and youth outreach volunteer.
Nedrow, a 2019 graduate of North Powder High School, is pursuing a degree in elementary education at Eastern Oregon University and also working as a paraprofessional at North Powder.
She didn’t hesitate to help direct the camp when Aldrich — her former teacher — approached her with the idea.
“It’s been fun,” Nedrow said. “I just want the kids to have fun and have something to take away from it.”
They offered 30 spots for students in grades 3-6. Children attended from North Powder, Haines and Baker City.
To fund the camp, the Eastern Oregon Museum received grants from the Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation and the Edna E. Harrell Community Children’s Fund.
Themes Activities for each day centered around a theme.
Monday was about rocks and minerals, and members of a Huntington mining camp taught the youngsters how to pan for gold. Each child went home with a gold pan and vial of gold.
“I’m a hands-on learner,” Nedrow said, explaining her goal with designing the activities. “If I’m doing something I’m more likely to remember it.”
Tuesday was all about art. Stations included quilting, tie dye, pioneer toys and games, and the sun prints that had Sandberg so excited.
Street teaches art at North Powder, and created her own UV sensitive paper for the project.
“It’s a very old process — blueprints, basically,” she said.
Street gave the kids a history lesson about Anna Atkins, a botanist who in the 1850s invented this process of combining minerals to make paper sensitive to the light. Atkins used it to document types of plants.
“She made the first book of photographs,” Street said.
Wednesday was Oregon Trail history paired with the importance of local agriculture, and on Thursday the campers made a history board.
Throughout the week, during breaks the youngsters explored the treasures inside the museum — which organizers hoped would create interest and return trips.
“History is interesting and cool,” Aldrich said with a smile.
Visit the MuseumThe Eastern Oregon Museum, 610 Third St., is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Admission is free, although donations are welcome.
The museum is open through Labor Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.