Music and laughter filtered out of the Baker High School gym as students visited decorated booths holding a variety of goods their classmates were offering for sale.
BHS had its second-annual Market Day on Wednesday afternoon, May 10.
And that evening parents and other residents were invited to check out the students’ wares.
The events allows students who have side hobbies such as painting or crocheting, or who have aspirations to become entrepreneurs, market and sell their products.
Toni Zikmund, the BHS business and leadership teacher, said this year’s event featured 27 booths, an increase from the 10 for the inaugural Market Day in 2022.
“If they made their own products and supplied all their own supplies and everything, then they get to keep the profits,” Zikmund said. “But if they used any of the stuff that I provided, then we’ll take their profits and they get to choose a nonprofit to donate it to.”
Zikmund didn’t have an exact number of students participating, as some booths had three or more students.
Her Intro to Business students had a booth, as did her Renaissance Leadership Class,who were required to have a booth as a service project.
Zikmund started Market Day after realizing how many students have hobbies that include making marketable items.
Taking a tour through the gym
Senior Mark Shetler and junior Wade Hawkins manned Mark’s Market Day Market of Marketable Products, a booth notable for its alliterative name as well as its products.
Those included cardboard creations, a functioning cardboard piggy bank, and the duo’s best seller — cardboard ties.
“We’ve sold all our blues and reds,” Shetler said.
He was also holding a survey for his “buddy glove”, a mechanic’s glove that protects knuckles while remaining flexible, so the fingers can still grip with strength.
Shetler also participated in the first Market Day last year.
Freshman Reese Roys, who is a student in the Intro to Business class, was among the students who designed and sold products Wednesday.
Roys and her partner, Kara Regan, who had to leave for a softball game, made friendship bracelets and designed stickers that they put on cups from the Dollar Tree.
Roys said he enjoyed her first Market Day and she plans on participating next year.
Junior Laura Goodman’s both included homemade blankets, skirts, scarves and other items.
Traditional Ukrainian dolls
Anastasiia Kuprina, a freshman exchange student from Ukraine, had a booth filled with traditional Ukrainian motanka dolls.
“It’s like an amulet but to protect every family from bad vibes,” she said.
The dolls are woven out of fabric and stuffed with cotton, and most have traditional Ukrainian tea leaves giving them a minty smell.
In centuries past, every Ukrainian family had motanka dolls, Kuprina said.
On track for success
Freshman Kingston Earle brought his love for vintage model trains to Market Day — along with his grandmother’s blueberry muffins — for his booth, Muffins and Models.
“Trains have always been a big passion of mine and when I figured out that they were actually worth something and I could buy and sell them, then well, it just kind of went from there,” Earle said.
He started buying and selling trains around five years ago and has been building up a decent sized collection since then.
“I’m working on a museum of sorts with two proper layouts on three 4 by 8 tables, including two from the original county courthouse,” Earle said.
A booth with a cause
Junior Zander Harper and sophomore Brayden Anderson sold T-shirts to promote the campaign to end human trafficking.
Each shirt had a barcode on the back labeled “Not For Sale” with a human trafficking hotline printed below.
“Our fundraiser to help stop human trafficking. If we sell enough shirts, if we get enough money, we’re going to give it to the Baker organization that already has done this,” Harper said.
He said he and Anderson also hope to sell T-shirts outside school. They plan to donate any shirts they don’t sell.
“All sales will be going to the cause,” said Anderson.
The hotline number is 888-373-7888.
Mario and mushrooms
Freshman Daisy Burns sold posters and paintings she had created, as well as digital prints of her artwork.
Some of the items included characters from Hayao Miyazaki’s “My Neighbor Totoro”, from the Mario Brothers video game, and the infamous Pikachu from Pokemon.
“There’s a lot of fun booths this year,” Burns said.
She plans on doing the Market Day again.
Junior Maddison Gagnon could be seen crocheting different soft animals in a variety of sizes and colors and including bees, eggs, tiny mushrooms and dinosaurs, and more.
“It’s just a little side hobby I have,” she said.
