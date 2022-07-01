Crews have gotten a handle on the first major wildfire of 2022, burning since Tuesday, June 28 in remote rangeland northeast of Vale, in northern Malheur County.
The Willowcreek fire, which has burned 40,274 acres, was 75% contained as of Friday morning, July 1.
“If conditions stay the same today, we’ll be looking at a patrol and monitor status,” said Justin Fenton, fire duty officer for the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District.
Fenton said fire lines have been holding.
Cooler temperatures are forecast for Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4, with higher humidities and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
“That will help the firefighters with mop up,” Fenton said.
Crews will continue to travel along firelines to check for flare ups or hot spots.
Firefighters worked through the night Thursday, June 30 into the first morning of July to mop up and monitor.
The fire started on private land about 3:15 p.m. on June 28, and burned later that day onto public land on BLM’s Vale District.
The cause is under investigation.
On Wednesday, June 29 flames spread to the edge of Interstate 84 between Farewell Bend and Ontario. The fire did not cross the freeway.
The fire didn’t damage any structures, and no residents were evacuated, as the blaze burned in uninhabited grass and sagebrush range.
Two public cattle grazing allotments were burned, and BLM staff are assessing the damage to those areas.
Fire danger increases, fireworks banned on public land
The Vale District has increased the fire danger from moderate to high due to recent dry, warm weather.
“This is especially the case around high recreation use areas and wildland urban interface zones,” said Al Crouch, fire mitigation specialist for the Vale District. “Conditions are very different in the higher elevations where the live fuel moistures are still higher.”
With thousands of visitors expected to enjoy the holiday weekend outside, the risk of human-caused wildfire increases.
BLM officials remind recreationists that fireworks are prohibited on public land.
Other restrictions include:
• Discharging or using combustible or explosive composition or chemical devices, including exploding targets.
• Discharging or using tracer, explosive, or incendiary ammunition.
• Discharging steel component (core or jacket) ammunition.
• Releasing or causing to be released any sky lanterns, airborne paper lanterns, aerial luminaries and/or fire balloons.
• Shooting at any metallic object, including but not limited to using metal targets for target shooting.
