A rapid response from the air and the ground quickly stopped a wildfire that started just north of Interstate 84 southeast of Baker City late Saturday morning, Sept. 10, and burned about 98 acres.
The Jordan Creek fire was reported about 11:31 a.m. near the freeway around the Lookout Mountain exit, about 33 miles southeast of Baker City. The area is a couple miles east of Weatherby.
The blaze started on private property and spread to public land, said Larisa Bogardus, public information officer for the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Crews from multiple agencies responded, including the BLM, Huntington Fire Department, and Burnt River Rural fire protection districts.
Two multi-engine air tankers and four single-engine tankers dropped retardant, and a couple fire engines were reassigned from other blazes in the region, said Brent Meisinger, assistant fire management officer for the Vale District.
Deputies from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office also responded to look for hunters or others who might be camping in areas that could be threatened by the fire.
The fire was 80% contained by 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. It was fully contained at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
The fire, which burned in grass and sagebrush, spread mainly to the east and north, climbing the steep slope east of Jordan Creek Meisinger said.
Although flames can race through grass and brush, especially after more than two months of hot and mostly dry weather, Meisinger said such fires don’t retain a lot of heat compared with, say, a forest fire where logs and tree roots can smolder for weeks.
Meisinger said crews continued to monitor the fire on Monday, Sept. 12.
Other fires
Fire crews also continue to work on four blazes in Wallowa County, three of which are burning in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
Cooler temperatures and slightly higher humidities help keep the fires, all sparked by lightning, from growing substantially over the weekend.
Double Creek fire
Crews concentrated on containing a fire started Saturday, Sept. 10 by embers from the main blaze. The separate fire, which has burned about 500 acres, is on the west bank of the Imnaha River — crews have been striving to confine the fire to the east side of the river.
Airplanes dropped 56 loads of retardant on the spot fire west of the river on Saturday and Sunday.
Crews are building control lines to prevent the fire from spreading farther west.
The Double Creek fire was estimated at 155,297 acres on Monday morning, Sept. 12, and it was 15% contained.
Eagle Cap Wilderness fires — Sturgill, Nebo, Goat Mountain 2
Fire officials have deemed these blazes, all started Aug. 22, as “managed” fires, meaning crews are monitoring the blazes and taking action, such as having helicopters drop water on hot spots, to try to confine the fires to certain areas.
The goal is to allow the fires, as much as possible, to play their historical role in the wilderness, including reducing the amount of fuel and potentially limiting the size of future blazes.
The Sturgill and Nebo fires are both larger than any previous blaze in the Eagle Cap Wilderness since the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest started this managment policy for lightning fires more than 30 years ago.
The Sturgill fire is estimated at 19,774 acres, and although some single trees and groups of trees burned on Sunday, acreage growth was minimal.
Crews finished work to protect the Bear Creek Guard Station, and they continue to work on a firebreak in the Lostine River corridor.
Crews made good progress Sunday on the Nebo fire, estimated at 12,365 acres. Firefighters extended a bulldozer control line to the wilderness boundary, and hand crews build lines in the wilderness.
The Goat Mountain 2 fire, which is northwest of the Sturgill fire, is estimated at 531 acres. Crews are monitoring the fire, which has not crossed the Lostine divide. A helicopter dropped water on hot spots on Sunday to keep the fire from spreading to the east.
Crockett Knob fire
The blaze on the Malheur National Forest, about 19 miles north of Prairie City, was 75% contained as of Monday, Sept. 12. The fire, started by lightning on Aug. 22, has burned 4,337 acres.
