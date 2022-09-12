Weatherby fire.jpg

A tanker drops retardant ahead of the Jordan Creek fire, about 33 miles southeast of Baker City, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

 Baker County Sheriff's Office/Contributed Photo

A rapid response from the air and the ground quickly stopped a wildfire that started just north of Interstate 84 southeast of Baker City late Saturday morning, Sept. 10, and burned about 98 acres.

The Jordan Creek fire was reported about 11:31 a.m. near the freeway around the Lookout Mountain exit, about 33 miles southeast of Baker City. The area is a couple miles east of Weatherby.

