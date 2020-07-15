Firefighters from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and Oregon Department of Forestry, along with aid from aircraft, responded to a human-caused wildfire Wednesday afternoon near Phillips Reservoir, about 15 miles southwest of Baker City.
The California Gulch fire was burning near Highway 7, about 1 miles east of the reservoir, according to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday the fire had burned 4 acres.
Four fire engines were working to control the fire, along with two single-engine air tankers from the air base in La Grande, and one helicopter.
The fire was not causing any traffic delays on the highway, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
