Firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service and BLM are working on or searching for wildfires sparked by lightning during a electric Wednesday evening in Northeastern Oregon.
Most of the dozen or so confirmed fires are one-tenth of an acre or smaller. Many started on the Umatilla National Forest's North Fork John Day Ranger District between Ukiah and Granite.
Nearer to Baker City, a fire was reported near Marble Creek Pass, in the Baker City watershed about 12 miles west of town. It was listed as one-tenth of an acre this morning.
A thunderstorm with abundant lightning and heavy rain crossed that area around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. The storm cell then moved northeast, passing over North Powder, where the temperature plunged from 77 degrees at 8:15 p.m. to 61 degrees just 15 minutes later.
Other fires reported by the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center at the Union County Airport near La Grande:
• Rabbit Butte area, 27 miles southeast of Ukiah. One-tenth of an acre. Firefighters responded Wednesday.
• Powwatka Ridge area, 10 miles northeast of Wallowa. One-tenth of an acre. Firefighters responded Wednesday.
• Deerhorn Creek area, 8 miles southwest of Ukiah. One-tenth of an acre. Firefighters responded Wednesday.
• Hinton Creek area, 11 miles south of Ukiah. One-tenth of an acre. Firefighters responded Wednesday.
• Sulphur Gulch area, 11 miles southwest of Ukiah. One-tenth of an acre. Firefighters responded Wednesday.
• Five Mile Creek area, 11 miles northwest of Ukiah. One-tenth of an acre. Firefighters responded Wednesday.
• Day Canyon area, 5 miles south of Ukiah. One-tenth of an acre. Firefighters responded Wednesday.
• Beaverdam Creek area, 10 miles northeast of Unity. .12 acres. Firefighters responded Wednesday.
• Hohstadt Reservoir area, 4 miles north of Cove. 1.5 acres. Firefighters responded Wednesday.
•Texas Bar area, 10 miles southeast of Ukiah. One-tenth of an acre. Firefighters responded Wednesday.
