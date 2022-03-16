Competitive cribbage is coming to Baker City this weekend.
The American Cribbage Congress has scheduled the Gene Sissel Memorial Northwest Open regional tournament at the Baker Elks Lodge, 1896 Second St., Friday, March 18 through Sunday, March 20.
The event, a fixture in Baker City, returns after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The early bird, newcomer-friendly session, with seven games, starts at 3 p.m. on Friday, said Kim Corn, who’s organizing the tournament along with Rob Palmer and Pat Reynolds.
Canadian doubles, with nine games and also newcomer-friendly, starts at 7 p.m. Friday.
The main event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, with 22 games. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
Consolation, with nine games, starts at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Registration and seating starts at 8:30 a.m.
Both the main and consolation events are sanction by the American Cribbage Congress (ACC), and ACC membership is required for those events. More information is available at www.cribbage.org.
Fees are $20 for early bird, $50 per team for Canadian doubles, $65 for the main event and $25 for consolation.
Walk-ins are welcome.
Corn said organizers are expecting around 45 to 50 players.
In addition to this weekend’s tournament, the local Grassroots Club 38 has weekly cribbage events each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the VFW Club, 2005 Valley Ave. New players are always welcome at the weekly events, which average around 15 players, Corn said.
