About 100 more people arrived over the weekend to work on the Crockets Knob fire on the Malheur National Forest about 19 miles north of Prairie City.
The blaze, sparked by lightning on Aug. 22, is the biggest burning in Northeastern Oregon, estimated at 1,632 acres on Monday morning, Aug. 29.
The fire, burning in a remote area of the Greenhorn Mountains north of the Middle Fork John Day River, was 0% contained.
A community meeting with updates about progress on the fire is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. To view a live stream of the meeting, go to www.facebook.com/CrocketsKnobFire (a Facebook account isn’t needed to watch).
A total of 352 people are assigned to the fire, up from 258 at the start of the weekend.
The fire is primarily in the area burned in the Summit fire in 1996. Since then the burned area has been recolonized by dense stands of young lodgepole pines, some up to about 20 feet tall, as well as snowbrush patches 4 to 10 feet tall that are difficult for firefighters to get through.
Dead trees killed in the 1996 fire have fallen, littering the ground with logs that add to the fuel load.
The fire is not threatening any structures, and there have been no evacuations.
The blaze grew from 1,285 acres on Saturday, Aug. 27 to 1,447 acres on Sunday.
Most of the burning on Sunday was on the north and east sides of the fire, where flames spread into stringers of timber, some including mature trees that didn’t burn in the 1996 fire, and other areas with younger trees, said Erick Hendrickson, a public information officer at the fire camp.
On Sunday crews improved control lines on the west side of the fire, including using masticators — machines that grind up shrubs and other fuel — to reduce fuel loads along Forest Road 45.
Hendrickson said fire managers are striving to limit the width of containment lines since the fire is burning in the Vinegar Hill/Indian Rock Scenic Area.
Fire officials are bracing for more active burning this week as temperatures rise and humidity levels fall, Hendrickson said.
Gusty winds are also possible, which could cause flames to spread more rapidly, he said.
