Crossroads Carnegie Art Center has received $3,020 from the Oregon Arts Commission’s 2021 Operating Support Program.
In total, the program distributed $910,568 to 150 Oregon arts organizations.
Ginger Savage, executive director of Crossroads, said the grant award will help the center provide services to the community, such as making photocopies to promote cultural events, promoting the First Friday art walk, and marketing for the larger art scene in Baker County.
Crossroads, located at 2020 Auburn Ave., is open to the public. Face coverings are required, as is social distancing with other visitors. Upon arriving, patrons are asked to sign in to help with contact tracing if that is necessary.
Art classes and youth programs are on hold for now as Crossroads has some construction projects happening at the center.
If county case numbers stay low, Savage hopes to reintroduce classes by March.
“We’re working on it,” she said.
The February featured show is also available to view during the center’s hours. The exhibit, “Beautiful: Earth, Sky, Heavens” features works by Tom Clement, Debbie Lind, and Teresa Stearns Uriarte.
Crossroads is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Stay updated by checking the center’s Facebook page or website, www.crossroads-arts.org, or by calling 541-523-5369.
