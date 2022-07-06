Crossroads Carnegie Art Center is hosting Oregon State University’s Art About Agriculture exhibit this month, and will welcome special speakers as part of the experience.
The exhibit’s theme is “The Sustainable Feast.” It can be viewed at Crossroads, 2020 Auburn Ave., through July 30. The center is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Sunday, July 17, Crossroads and the Oregon State University Alumni Services will be hosting an invitation-only Baker County OSU Alumni Event. This afternoon event welcomes the Gem Strings, a bluegrass band from Idaho, wine and light refreshments.
Monday, July 18, brings two special events open to the public.
At 7:30 a.m., Crossroads invites all local agricultural producers, agricultural partners and support industries to a morning coffee time with Staci Simonich, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.
At 10 a.m., a panel discussion on “It’s More Than Organic” will feature experts, local producers and locals.
Panelists from OSU are Simonich, Dave Stone (director of the Food Innovation Center) and Bryan Endress (associate professor and Rangeland Sciences Program Lead of OSU Agriculture and Natural Resources Program at EOU).
Local panelists are Amy Young of Young Roots Farm, Amari Sauna of Hedge Rose Farm and artist Sarah Wynn.
For information about these events, call Crossroads at 541-523-5369.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.