Crossroads Carnegie Art Center in Baker City celebrated its 22nd-annual Art at the Crossroads with an opening reception Sept. 4.
The annual exhibit was judged by Malcolm Phinney, artist and gallery owner of Phinney Gallery in Joseph.
Awards
• Realistic watercolor, Sandra Wood, Portland, for her work, “Shadows.” The award was sponsored by Quail Crossing Studio & Gallery.
• Best of show and people’s choice, Stephen Wadner, Union, mixed media piece “Diogenes.”
• Two-dimensional category, first place, Claire Remsberg, McCall, Idaho, “Wee Pond at Staircase.”
• Two-dimensional category, second place, Cindy Frazier, Baker City, “Chillaxin” pastel painting.
• Three-dimensional category, first place, Brenna Tyler, Union, for her piece, “Amethyst,” created from sagebrush, wood and amethyst.
• Three-dimensional category, second place, Gary Holt Peer, Marsing, Idaho, for his piece, “Isolation,” a wood sculpture in purpleheart wood.
Honorable mention awards were given to these artists:
• George Keister, Baker City, oil painting “Autumn at the Coast
• Paul Hoelscher, Baker City, acrylic creation, “The Gaffer.”
• Teresa Stearns Uriarte, photograph on metal, “Dualing Lavender.”
• Janni Kerns, Haines, graphite drawing, “Cinnamon Teals.”
• Stephen Wadner, Union, mixed-media clock, “Atomic Rhinestone.”
• Denise Elizabeth Stone, La Grande, acrylic and mixed-media painting, “Mapping the Shape of Air.”
• Genie Sue Weppner, Boise, raku, “Poppy Vase.”
• Pam Demo, Boise, ink-dyed paper collage, “Absaroke.”
• Laurel Macdonald, Boise, linocut hand-printed and hand-colored, “Sunflower.”
• Kay Gifford, Portland area, watercolor “That’s What Friends Are For.”
To see more items from the open regional show, go to crossroads-arts.org under “Art” and “Exhibits.”
More of the winning artwork will also be available on the Baker City Herald’s website, www.bakercityherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.