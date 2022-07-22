Crossroads Carnegie Art Center

The Crossroads Carnegie Art center, July 21, 2022.

The Baker County Cultural Coalition Access Grant is a new program designed to bring art experiences to disabled, elderly and special needs residents as well as and low income families of Baker County.

A recent press release from Crossroads Carnegie Art Center noted that the program resulted from a $5,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation, which has given that amount to each of Oregon’s 36 counties and to federally recognized tribal coalitions.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.