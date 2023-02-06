Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter told county commissioners last week that he wants to revise the job description for a second victim advocate he plans to hire.
Baxter also said the job, which has been vacant for two years, should include a higher salary.
“As I looked at the position, this position as it currently stands, it reads like a secretary job,” Baxter said. “I truly believe that this is so important for our community.”
He said the victim advocate will have a wide range of responsibilities, including helping victims in child abuse and domestic violence cases, as well as operating the county’s child abuse assessment center.
“That includes everything out there,” Baxter said. “That includes meeting with the family, getting the recording equipment going, making sure it’s up to date.”
Citing a recent example, Baxter said the victim advocate would meet with the family of Gideon Wells Brown, the 4-year-old Halfway boy who was hit and killed by a bus in Halfway on Jan. 30.
Although Baxter said the evidence points toward it being an accident, he will present information to the grand jury, which is his policy in situations in which a child dies.
Commissioner Christina Witham said the best way to move forward is to get rid of the current job description and have a new description, with the higher salary.
Stephanie Beard, who works for the county but was speaking to commissioners as a resident, said she had been a victim of a crime and that the county’s current advocate changed her and her family’s lives.
“The victim advocate in Baker County, this office, is unmatched in Eastern Oregon,” Beard said. “Day, night, any time, they were there. I never even had to call them, they were calling me.”
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with Kim Mosier, a local attorney who sometimes works on legal issues for the county, to continue that work as needed for $180 per hour.
Commissioner Bruce Nichols said Mosier works with other attorneys the county has hired to represent the county in litigation.
Commissioners also voted unanimously to support Sheriff Travis Ash’s grant for a state ATV grant.
The grant supports a half-time patrol officers who works at Virtue Flat Off-Highway Vehicle Area, and on ATV trails in the Sumpter area and other parts of the county.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.