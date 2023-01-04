Last week’s Oregon State Supreme Court ruling that struck down all nonunanimous jury convictions in felony cases, dating back many decades, probably won’t affect any Baker County cases, District Attorney Greg Baxter said on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The state court decision comes more than two years after the U.S. Supreme Court, in April 2020, outlawed nonunanimous verdicts in Oregon and Louisiana, the two states that allowed split verdicts in felony cases.

