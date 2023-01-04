Last week’s Oregon State Supreme Court ruling that struck down all nonunanimous jury convictions in felony cases, dating back many decades, probably won’t affect any Baker County cases, District Attorney Greg Baxter said on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
The state court decision comes more than two years after the U.S. Supreme Court, in April 2020, outlawed nonunanimous verdicts in Oregon and Louisiana, the two states that allowed split verdicts in felony cases.
That ruling applied to open cases and convictions that were being appealed at the time.
Last week’s Oregon court decision also applies to cases, in theory dating back to 1934 when the state started allowing split verdicts, in which the person convicted has exhausted all appeals.
Baxter said he is not aware of any such cases, but he said the county does not have a database listing nonunanimous jury verdicts.
He said he expects officials at the Oregon Department of Justice will be reviewing cases and notifying counties if there are any affected by the court ruling.
“At this time I’m not aware that it will have a significant effect on Baker County,” Baxter said.
Aliza Kaplan, a Lewis & Clark law professor and leader of the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic, estimated about 300 people who are inmates in a state prison have filed new litigation based on their nonunanimous jury convictions that preceded the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling.
Baxter said the U.S. Supreme Court ruling did affect three or four Baker County cases.
The biggest effect was on Joshua Baker, a Halfway man who was sentenced in 2018 to nearly 19 years in state prison after being convicted, on a 10-2 jury verdict in Baker County Circuit Court, of sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter.
In June 2020, after the Supreme Court ruling invalidated his conviction, Baker, in an agreement with the district attorney’s office, pleaded guilty to attempting to commit first-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
Baker was released after serving about one year in the Baker County Jail prior to his trial, and two years in a state prison after his conviction. Following the June 2020 plea agreement, a judge sentenced Baker to five years of probation.
At the time, Baxter said he spoke with the victim, her attorney and other witnesses before deciding to offer Baker a plea agreement rather than scheduling a new trial.
“The fact the events occurred five years ago, the fading of memories, rulings by the Oregon Court of Appeals affecting the evidence that could be offered, and, most of all, the trauma to the victim and witnesses in a retrial were all considered in deciding to retry the case or not,” Baxter stated in a press release in June 2020.
If Baker fails to complete his probation, he would be sentenced to three years in prison, with no credit for the time he had served after his 2018 conviction.
The 2020 plea agreement also required that Baker register as a lifetime sex offender and enroll in and complete a state-approved sex offender treatment program.
Baxter said on Wednesday that invalidating nonunanimous jury verdicts can result in major, and in some cases insurmountable, challenges for district attorneys.
The older the case, he said, the more likely that victims and witnesses won’t be available to testify at a new trial, either because they’re unwilling, they can’t be found, or they have died.
It’s also possible that in older cases the person whose nonunanimous verdict was overturned has already served the resulting prison sentence, Baxter said.
In that circumstance the only purpose of retrying the person would be to ensure the conviction is officially on the person’s record, he said.
