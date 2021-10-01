A new child care center is slated to open by the end of October at the Baker Early Learning Center (BELC) at the North Baker School property at 2725 Seventh St.
The Baker County YMCA will operate the child care facility, which is in a pair of modular buildings northwest of North Baker School.
The modulars were moved from Brooklyn Primary School.
There will be space for 40 children, including an infant and toddler room with space for eight to 10 kids, said Patty Shukle, the new center’s director.
“We’ve had a lot of interest with infants and toddlers, so that’s the age classroom that we’ll fill up first,” Shukle said. “The buildings are in, they’re beautiful, we have equipment, we’re getting our playground worked on as we speak and we are just charging away.”
About 16 people will be working at the center, Shukle said.
The center is a cooperative venture involving the Baker 5J School District, which operates the Baker Early Learning Center, and the YMCA.
Other partners and contributors include Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker, St. Luke’s, and Wilson Cattle Company, Shukle said. The project has also received many other financial contributions, she said.
Fred Warner Jr., interim director for the YMCA, wrote in a report that Baker County is considered a child care “desert,” meaning there are more than three children for every certified child care slot. The most acute need, he said, is for infants and children up to 30 months old.
“The lack of child care in our community has led to working mothers and fathers leaving the work force or not able to look for work because of lack of reliable, safe and affordable child care,” Warner wrote. “Businesses in our county are unable to attract new workers and retain current employees because of family child care issues. Children will benefit from quality programs that will prepare them to learn and the schools will benefit from students that are ready to learn.”
The center’s tentative operating hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Warner wrote. He said the YMCA will work with the Oregon Employment Related Day Care program to make the cost affordable to parents.
Parents who are interested in the new center can learn more by visiting the YMCA at 3715 Pocahontas Road, or by calling 541-523-9622.
