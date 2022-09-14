Laos Cultural Dancers.jpeg

Members of Laos Cultural Dance of Boise are slated to perform on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Geiser-Pollman Park in Baker City.

 Contributed Photo

Crossroads Carnegie Art Center is sponsoring a free Day of the Dance event on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Geiser-Pollman Park’s Powder River Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Crossroads is thrilled to host our Day of the Dance at Geiser-Pollman Park,” said Ginger Savage, executive director. “Dance has always been a huge part of the curriculum at Crossroads, and we so appreciate the work of Kathy Sanchez and Terry Drever Gee who are the co-chairs of this event.”

