This two-year-old wolf was found dead, apparently shot, along Parsnip Creek Road about six miles southeast of Wallowa on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Oregon State Police are seeking information about a dead wolf that was found in Wallowa County after apparently being shot by a firearm.
A citizen reported the wolf carcass to OSP about 10:36 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8. The wolf was along Parsnip Creek Road about six miles southeast of Wallowa.
The wolf, which was fitted with a tracking collar, is a two-year-old female that had dispersed from the Chesnimnus Pack, according to a press release from OSP.
The initial investigation showed the wolf had been fatally shot.
OSP is urging anyone with information regarding this case to call the Oregon State Police TIP line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@state.or.us. Reference case No. SP22006179.
Unfortunately this is going to keep happening. And there isn't a Fish and Game employee, Oregon State Policeman, or left wing wolf supporter that wouldn't do the same thing if these wolves were taking away THEIR pay checks, like they are the livestock producers. Not to mention what they are doing to our elk. The wolves cannot live in harmony with the rest of eastern Oregon, and it's time the wolf lover's figured this out. You were the one's that wanted them here. Where's your skin in the game?
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.