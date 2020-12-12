The pandemic prompted the cancellation of Baker City’s annual historic homes parlor tour, but residents can still enjoy examples of local architecture.
These are a bit smaller.
And they happen to be edible.
CASA of Eastern Oregon, a nonprofit that helps represent the interests of children who are in state care, usually sponsors the tour of some of Baker City’s historic homes.
But with COVID-19 thwarting that plan, the organization came up with a substitute — having residents create gingerbread representations of homes or other local attractions.
Mary Collard, executive director of CASA of Eastern Oregon, said 16 teams of designers submitted their creations, which will be on display at various locations in Baker City through Dec. 31.
“The people that I’ve heard from have just thoroughly enjoyed it and have thanked us profusely for putting it on and are finding it as a fun family event to get out and look,” Collard said.
For a map of the locations, and information about the scavenger hunt that’s part of the tour, go to https://casaeo.org/
Although Collard encourages people to patronize the businesses where the gingerbread creations are displayed, they’re also set up in windows so people can enjoy them from outside.
“Our group really went to great lengths to plan this so that we wouldn’t have any reason to have to cancel because it was an indoor event,” Collard said.
The scavenger hunt includes 21 businesses, each with a clue posted in a window, viewable from outside.
People who complete the hunt can return their sheets by putting them in the mail slot at the CASA office, 1937 Washington Ave., to be entered in a prize raffle.
“It is actually kind of a hard scavenger hunt,” Collard said. “It’s a lot of walking around town, lots of figuring out places, figuring out riddles, things like that so it’s kind of fun.”
As the event replaces an important fundraiser for CASA, Collard encourages people to donate if they can.
You can donate by scanning the CASA QR code in the window of each business with a gingerbread creation, leaving a donation at the CASA office, or through its website.
“We are a nonprofit and we hope people will remember us and want to donate during the holiday season,” Collard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.