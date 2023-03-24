Ronald Reagan immediately after receiving a diagnosis of dementia sat at a table in the doctor’s office and wrote the following to the American people: “In opening our hearts, we hope this might promote greater awareness of this condition. Perhaps it will encourage a clearer understanding of the individuals and families who are affected by it.”

Based on census data, it’s estimated there are 781 people with some form of dementia in Baker City. To support people living with dementia and care partners, the Baker County Dementia Friendly Action Team and Community Connection are co-sponsoring a series of Positive Approach to Care workshops.

Beth Mastel-Smith, an associate professor in the School of Nursing at the University of Texas at Tyler, who moved from Houston to Baker City in February 2022, is a member of a local group promoting a goal of making Baker City a “dementia friendly community.”

