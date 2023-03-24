Ronald Reagan immediately after receiving a diagnosis of dementia sat at a table in the doctor’s office and wrote the following to the American people: “In opening our hearts, we hope this might promote greater awareness of this condition. Perhaps it will encourage a clearer understanding of the individuals and families who are affected by it.”
Based on census data, it’s estimated there are 781 people with some form of dementia in Baker City. To support people living with dementia and care partners, the Baker County Dementia Friendly Action Team and Community Connection are co-sponsoring a series of Positive Approach to Care workshops.
The next workshop will be Thursday, March 30, at 1:30 p.m. at Community Connection’s Senior Center, 2810 Cedar St.
The workshops aim to raise awareness and knowledge about dementia. I met with some of the participants at a recent workshop to find out why they attended, what they’ve learned, and what has been most helpful.
One participant, a retired nurse, reflected that the timeliness of training, attendance (about 50 people per session) and an interested and engaged audience speaks to the need in Baker County.
Various reasons were given for taking part in the workshops. The retired nurse indicated that there is a critical need in our community; more than 26% of Baker County residents are over the age of 65. Since the risk for dementia increases with age, the number of people with dementia is greater here than other areas of the state.
She pointed out that dementia is frequently underdiagnosed — it’s estimated that only about 50% of people with some type of dementia have received a diagnosis.
The nurse also felt that participating in the workshops was a way to support the community, learn about dementia and available resources, and meet new people. She concluded that care partners and community members must understand and have realistic expectations of the behaviors of people with a dementia.
A care partner and person living with a dementia attended because their physician recommended it. They wanted to learn about dementia and how to cope as it progresses.
When asked what has been the most helpful, participants acknowledged video presentations by Teepa Snow, an occupational therapist and author of the Positive Approach to Care.
The retired nurse said, “Her role plays are relatable, an excellent way to train. ... her expertise applies to daily reality for people with dementia and their care partners.”
A care partner added that Teepa’s use of humor was really helpful. Teepa’s hand-under-hand technique helps care partners connect with a loved one living with dementia in a friendly, comforting and non-threatening way.
Seeing pictures of brain changes that occur when a person has dementia and learning how the brain works helps to provide a foundation for care.
Teepa’s GEMS: Brain Change Model recognizes how a person’s skills and abilities change sometimes from moment to moment based on the area of the brain affected. Knowing ways to respond depending on the “GEM” really helps one care partner know how to effectively respond to changes experienced by their loved one and do things differently. Participants also learned how we take in information and how that knowledge helps when communicating with a person living with a dementia.
Care partners talked about how the workshops are creating a sense of community. One care partner noted, “Hearing other’s experiences is helpful.”
Meeting and sharing with others led care partners to say, “we’re not the only ones going through it” and “other people are walking the same walk. ... we’ve become a family, developed a community.” One person living with a dementia said, “I’m not being pushed aside.”
Advice for others in the community was offered. “Reach out for support — we need all the help we can get” said one care partner. Another said, “Don’t keep it a secret, you need community support.”
Finally, it was recommended that care partners “Come to the workshops if you’re living with a person with dementia and feel supported.”
Beth Mastel-Smith, an associate professor in the School of Nursing at the University of Texas at Tyler, who moved from Houston to Baker City in February 2022, is a member of a local group promoting a goal of making Baker City a “dementia friendly community.”
