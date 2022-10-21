An Oregon senior assistant attorney general has concluded there is no basis for criminal charges against Baker City Police Sgt. Shannon Regan, who has been on paid leave for more than a year.
Police Chief Ty Duby placed Regan on leave in July 2021 after the attorney representing a murder suspect alleged that Regan, the lead detective in the case, listened to five phone calls between the attorney and the suspect in 2020.
The city has been paying Regan about $6,000 per month while she is on leave.
In an email to the Baker City Herald on Friday afternoon, Oct. 21, Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon wrote: “Baker City is reviewing the letter from the Department of Justice. It appears from the letter the department of Justice has declined to criminally prosecute Sgt. Shannon Regan. The administrative proceedings on the matter are not complete. It is in the best interest of everyone involved that we finalize all proceedings before making a change to the status of administrative leave for Sgt. Shannon Regan. “
The attorney, Jim Schaeffer of La Grande, sought to have all charges dismissed against his client, Shawn Quentin Greenwood, arguing that by listening to the phone calls, which Greenwood made while in the Baker County Jail, Regan had violated Greenwood’s constitutional rights.
Judge Matt Shirtcliff of Baker County Circuit Court declined to dismiss all charges against Greenwood. But the judge did rule that Greg Baxter, Baker County district attorney, couldn’t use at trial any evidence that Regan collected after Sept. 14, 2020, the day her computer was used to access and listen to the phone calls.
In early September 2021, prior to a scheduled trial, Greenwood accepted a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office in which he pleaded no contest to three lesser charges and was sentenced to 90 months in prison.
Baxter, in a press release at that time, said: “The Baker County District Attorney’s Office offered the plea agreement in this case after it was apparent that many important pieces of evidence would not be available at trial due to the lead police investigator listening to privileged telephone conversations between the defendant and his attorney. The state believed that at trial, that the defense would have focused on the actions of Baker City Police Detective Shannon Regan thereby clouding the evidence concerning the crimes committed by Greenwood. ”
In July 2021, after Schaeffer filed a motion regarding the phone calls, Duby and Baxter asked Oregon State Police to investigate and determine whether Regan could be charged with official misconduct.
According to an Oct. 17, 2022, letter to Baxter from Jay D. Hall, senior assistant attorney general, an OSP detective, Sgt. Evan Sether, investigated the case.
The Oregon Department of Justice’s Criminal Justice Division then reviewed the results of that investigation.
Although a forensic review showed that Regan’s work computer is the only one used to access the five calls between Greenwood and Schaeffer, Sether, the OSP detective, “was able to establish that during the time in which the audio files were played, Detective Regan was engaged in other law enforcement activities, including preparing for a SWAT operation the next day,” Hall wrote in his letter to Baxter.
Hall also wrote that Regan was interviewed about calls she listened to, “and to her recollection, she only heard one phone call that might have included an attorneyhowever she did not recognize the voice of the person speaking with Greenwood. She also indicated she would not have recognized Schaeffer’s voice because she was not familiar with it.”
Hall also wrote in his letter to Baxter that Shirtcliff had concluded that the district attorney’s office didn’t receive information about the content of the phone calls between Greenwood and Schaeffer.
In the final section of his letter, under the heading “Legal Analysis,” Hall wrote: “In our review of the investigation, there is no clear evidence that Detective Regan engaged in criminal conduct.”
Later in the letter Hall writes: “Arguably Detective Regan should have been more careful in reviewing the recorded calls, but her lack of diligence in that regard does not mean that she has committed a crime. Rather, the appropriate remedy in this context would be suppression of evidence if it was unlawfully obtained.”
Which is basically what Shirtcliff ruled regarding evidence that Regan collected in the Greenwood case after the date the recorded phone calls were played.
Hall, in the “legal analysis” section of the letter, wrote that although Baxter had decided he could not have called Regan as a witness against Greenwood had there been a trial, the law, on the issue of whether a police officer has violated a defendant’s constitutional rights, “is not straightforward.”
Hall cited a case, State v. Russum, in which “the court indicated that it was unsettled whether a detective’s inadvertent reading of unmarked inmate mail containing attorney-client communications implicated the defendant’s right to counsel. Second, the record would not support a conclusion that Detective Regan knew she was listening to calls from Greenwood to his attorney, that she forwarded the calls to the district attorney, or that she took any action with respect to the calls to advance the criminal case against Greenwood.”
