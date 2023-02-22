A Baker County Sheriff’s deputy used chemical spray while arresting a Halfway man following a disturbance outside the Old Pine Market on Tuesday morning, Feb. 21.
Jamil Salah Hosni, 42, was arrested and charged with attempted fourth-degree assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public indecency. He was taken to the Baker County Jail.
The incident started when the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received multiple calls about a man causing a disturbance outside the Old Pine Market, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Callers reported that an adult man was screaming, filming people, aggressively chasing vehicles and stripping off his clothes.
Deputy Brian Harvey responded and found Hosni at Pine Haven Cemetery, a few blocks east of the market.
As Harvey approached Hosni, Hosni charged at him, according to the press release. Harvey used chemical spray on Hosni, who charged a second time.
Hosni eventually complied with Harvey’s command to lie on the ground.
Two Halfway city employees, Todd Robinette and Brandon Totter, saw what was happening and helped Harvey, according to the press release.
Hosni was arrested on Dec. 21, 2022, in Halfway on a charge of fourth-degree assault. He was granted a conditional release from the Baker County Jail on Feb. 9.
He is scheduled to enter a plea on that charge March 14 in Baker County Circuit Court.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.