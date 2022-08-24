The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined the operator of a mine in south Baker County $57,387 for several alleged violations, including discharging wastewater into Clarks Creek near Bridgeport without a permit.
The DEQ issued the fine last week to K&E Excavating Inc. of Salem.
The company has 20 days from the date it received a notice of the fine to file an appeal.
According to a DEQ notice, the company owns and operates the Buckland Mine on Clarks Creek Road about 3 miles east of Bridgeport.
The company has a permit that authorizes miners to store water in three settling ponds, but not to allow water to flow into Clarks Creek, which is close by.
According to the violation notice, a representative of the company sent multiple engineering reports in the winter and spring of 2022 showing the closed-loop system with three ponds. None of those showed that a pump had been installed in one of the ponds “to discharge overflow water” into the creek.
DEQ officials inspected the mine on May 11, 2022, and according to the violation notice, they found that water was flowing from one pond, “through a series of wetlands, channels and other conveyances associated with Clarks Creek before eventually discharging to Clarks Creek.”
The DEQ notice breaks down the total fine based on several types of violations.
• Exceeding the pH limit in settling ponds based on reports the company submitted to DEQ.
There were 14 violations between Aug. 16, 2021, and Dec. 8, 2021, according to DEQ. The total fine is $5,400.
• Discharging wastewater without a permit, for a fine of $16,800.
• Discharging stormwater without a permit, for a fine of $23,187.
• Making “false representations on documents required to be submitted to DEQ,” a reference to the engineering plans that didn’t show the use of a pump. The fine is $12,000.
