The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued Baker City a fine of $8,924 for failing to properly monitor various elements of the wastewater at the city’s treatment facility about a mile north of town.
The city has appealed the fine, and a phone hearing on the matter is set for July 7, said Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director.
The city does not have to pay any fine while the appeal is pending.
Documents from the DEQ outline two types of violations, both related to the discharge permit the agency issued to the city in 2004.
The first type involves four separate instances in 2019 and 2020 when the city allegedly failed to monitor wastewater either as it arrived at the treatment facility or before treated wastewater was released into the Powder River.
The monetary fine is for those alleged violations.
The second type of violation involves the release of wastewater into the river — what’s known as the effluent — and allegations that in four cases the effluent exceeded permitted limits of certain pollutants.
The DEQ is not proposing to fine the city for any of those instances.
Owen said she plans to challenge the agency’s contention that the city failed to monitor wastewater as required by its permit — the alleged violations for which the city would have to pay the $8,924 fine. Owen said she believes the issue involves how the agency, and city officials, interpret the permit.
The specific allegations in the DEQ notice include:
• That the city failed to monitor the temperature of wastewater, prior to its discharge into the river, during January 2019. The permit requires that measurement to be done weekly, according to DEQ.
• That the city failed to monitor wastewater, prior to its discharge into the river, for “excess thermal load” during January 2019. The permit requires that measurement to be done weekly, according to DEQ.
• That the city failed to monitor wastewater, prior to discharge, for three factors during the week of June 2, 2020. Those factors are “biochemical oxygen demand,” total dissolved solids, and E. coli bacteria. The permit requires each of those parameters to be measured twice weekly, according to DEQ.
Biochemical oxygen demand is a measurement of how the wastewater could affect the amount of dissolved oxygen in the river. Fish and other aquatic life need a certain amount of dissolved oxygen to survive, and bacteria and other microorganisms that can exist in wastewater can reduce the concentration of dissolved oxygen because they consume oxygen as they decompose.
• That the city failed to monitor wastewater entering the treatment plan for biochemical oxygen demand and total dissolved solids during the week ending April 4, 2020. The permit requires those two parameters to be measured twice weekly, according to DEQ.
Owen said she doesn’t dispute that the city’s effluent exceeded limits in four cases, as those are based on lab results.
The specific violations listed in the order:
• That during October 2019 the city’s effluent was 3% over the monthly average permitted limit for the amount of biochemical oxygen demand.
• That during October 2020, the city’s effluent exceeded the monthly average amount of biochemical oxygen demand by 55%.
• That on Oct. 21, 2020, the city’s effluent exceeded the daily maximum amount of biochemical oxygen demand by 19%.
• That during the week of Oct. 18, 2020, the city’s effluent exceeded the weekly average limit of biochemical oxygen demand by 63%.
