The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has proposed to fine a Salem company $8,400 for releasing about 2,000 gallons of wastewater from a mine pond into the Burnt River in southern Baker County in December 2020.
The state agency issued a notice to K&E Excavating Inc., which owns the High Bar mine along Pine Creek about six miles northeast of Hereford.
According to DEQ documents, the company has a permit to operate wastewater treatment ponds at the mine.
That permit prohibits releasing water from the ponds, according to DEQ.
Around Dec. 2, 2020, a pond at the mind overflowed, releasing an estimated 2,000 gallons of “industrial wastewater generated from (the) mining operations.”
That water flowed into the Burnt River, according to DEQ.
Baker County notifed DEQ about the wastewater discharge on Dec. 3, according to records.
DEQ is not proposing to issue fines for two other violations, according to agency records.
K&E Excavating failed to immediately report the discharge of wastewater from the pond, and the company failed to monitor treatment ponds daily for seepage and water levels, according to DEQ.
Kerry Kuenzi, registered agent with K&E Excavating, did not return phone messages.
Kieran O’Donnell, manager of DEQ’s Office and Compliance and Enforcement, said the company has appealed the fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.