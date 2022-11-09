Two incumbents and one former council member are among the four candidates who would be elected to the Baker City Council based on unofficial preliminary results from the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election.
The top four among the eight candidates will be elected. The top three will serve four-year terms, while the fourth-place finisher will serve a two-year term on the seven-member council.
In unofficial results, which don’t include mailed ballots postmarked by election day, Matthew Diaz had the most votes, with 2,357. Diaz is neither an incumbent nor a former councilor.
In the May 2022 primary, the first election in which postmarked ballots were counted if they arrived within seven calendar days of the election, the county clerk’s office received 61 such ballots. The county could potentially also receive a small number of eligible ballots that were left in a dropbox in a different county.
County Clerk Stefanie Kirby said on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9 that she hopes to certify final results Nov. 30.
Baker City Council incumbents Dean Guyer, with 2,068 votes, and Johnny Waggoner Sr. with 1,893 votes, were second and third. If that order remains, both would serve four-year terms along with Diaz.
Former councilor Beverly Calder had 1,830 votes and was in fourth, which would mean she would serve a two-year term. Calder had a lead of 51 votes over Katie LaFavor, who was fifth with 1,779 votes.
Other candidates: Joe Johnson, 1,734; Kenyon Damschen (incumbent), 1,328; Donald Frank Cody, 1,160.
The election isn’t the only thing affecting the roster of councilors, though.
Two of the three current councilors — Kerry McQuisten and Shane Alderson — will be leaving office.
McQuisten is moving outside the city limits and will no longer be eligible to serve as a councilor. Her last meeting will be Nov. 22.
Alderson was elected Tuesday as chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners, so he will also have to resign as a councilor in December before being sworn in as commission chairman in January 2023. The other councilors, per the city charter, will appoint two people to replace McQuisten and Alderson.
Incumbent councilor Jason Spriet was elected in 2020 to a four-year term.
Baker City measures
Baker City voters decided on several measures on the Nov. 8 ballot, including a measure banning psilocybin mushroom-related businesses within the city limits.
Voters approved that ban by a margin of 2,943 votes to 1,602.
• Measure 1-110: Should Baker City change acting mayor’s title to vice mayor?
The measure failed, with 3,143 no votes and 1,115 yes votes.
• Measure 1-111: Should the city require councilors to review their oath of office, the city charter and the U.S. and Oregon Constitutions annually?
The measure passed, with 3,485 yes votes and 956 no votes.
• Measure 1-112: Should the city remove from its chater a section, added more than 30 years ago, that prohibits the incineration of transformers in the city?
The measure passed, with 2,616 yes votes and 1,459 no votes.
• Measure 1-113: Should the city charter be changed to replace the pronoun “his” to “their” in one section?
The measure failed, with 2,557 no votes and 1,857 yes votes.
• Measure 1-114: Should the city charter be changed to clarify that the Baker Couty Justice Court handles municipal court duties for the city?
The measure passed, with 2,785 yes votes and 1,308 no votes.
