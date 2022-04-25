A 100th birthday celebration for Richard James Sheehy Sr. of Baker City is set for Saturday, April 30, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Baker Elks Lodge, 1896 Second St.
Everyone is welcome to stop by the Elks Lodge, say hello to Richard and have a sandwich and a piece of birthday cake.
Sheehy was born May 3, 1922, at the old St. Elizabeth Hospital. His daughter, Jacque, and his son, Dick Jr., were both born in the same hospital.
Sheehy, a 1940 graduate of Baker High School, lived on Swayze Creek near Durkee before entering military service. He herded a band of sheep from Durkee Valley to the site of the Ash Grove Cement plant and then on to Baker.
He enlisted in the Navy and went to San Diego. He had never been out of Durkee except when he rode the school bus to Baker. He traveled from San Diego to New Jersey, and then to New Orleans, where he was assigned his PT boat on Lake Ponchartrain. His and other boats were equipped with radar, the first time it had been used.
After visiting Key West and Nassau, Sheehy sailed through the Panama Canal and returned to San Diego. He was en route to Alaska when he learned the Japanese had left Alaska. He then was ordered to sail to Hawaii. The PT boats were placed on an oil tanker and sailed to Honolulu.
One day in the chow line at San Diego, Sheehy saw Bob Vandecar, a friend from Durkee. Later, in Honolulu, while getting ammunition, he met Ross Stull, his closest neighbor on Swayze Creek.
Sheehy tended torpedos until he was sent home to go to school in Seattle. After attending University of Washington he returned to Baker. His sister, Ruth, was a telephone operator and arranged a job with the telephone company. He climbed poles and installed telephone lines from Pendleton to the Snake River.
He then went to work for Basche-Sage Hardware in retail sales on the floor, and then working as treasurer until Basche-Sage closed. He then worked for Baker County as an assessor, driving all over the county because he know the country so well.
He married Darlene Bunch in February 1948. She died in 2016. They were married for 68 years.
After retirement he and Darlene spent as much time as possible at their cabin on East Eagle Creek.
