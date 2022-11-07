Every day, Rotarians help fulfill the international club’s theme of “peace and peace building,” says Janice Fulkerson, governor for Rotary District 5400.
“Every day, as Rotarians, working in the community is peace building. We’re working with other people,” Fulkerson said during a recent talk to the Baker City Rotary Club.
District 5400 includes 42 clubs. Many, she said, have changed structure a bit to better accommodate members who can’t fit weekly meetings into their life.
The focus, she said, is to capitalize on what members can offer.
“People have time, talent, treasure. They will contribute where they can,” she said.
Although some clubs have seen declining membership or low attendance, “globally, membership is growing,” she said.
And, although only about a third of the Baker City club’s membership attends weekly meetings, she said the group’s activities demonstrate dedication.
“Your club does a lot,” she said. “If it wasn’t here, who would do it? Who would step in if not for Rotary?”
The Baker City Rotary Club is most visible during Miners Jubilee in July, for its buffalo burger fundraiser in Geiser-Pollman Park.
Other activities include setting out flags on holidays, supporting the literacy program, funding scholarships, providing free bike helmets through the Baker City Police Department, organizing the Easter egg hunt and helping Sleep in Heavenly Peace (both by donating money and helping build beds).
The Rotary Theme
As part of her visit, Fulkerson explained Rotary’s theme for the year, “Imagine Rotary.”
A large focus is “peace and peace building.”
“All over the world, Rotary makes a difference in peace and safety,” she said.
Areas of focus this year include:
• Domestic peace building to “expand the peace force through service.”
• Expanding public image by increasing Rotary’s visibility and developing more partnerships.
• Increase leadership training.
• The return of youth programs, such as student exchanges.
• Promoting the Rotary Foundation, which is supporting Ukrainian disaster relief and working to eradicate polio.
Fulkerson said the Foundation can also help with local disaster relief efforts.
Each club contributes to the Foundation, and Fulkerson presented plaques to recognize the Baker City club for its contributions — 100% of the members give $100 or more.
“It’s very impressive what the Baker City club is doing,” she said.
• Community and club collaboration to focuses on member engagement and recruiting for district positions.
“Rotary is as local or as global as you want it to be,” Fulkerson said.
About Rotary
The Baker City Rotary Club meets at noon on Mondays at Baker Tower, corner of Main Street and Auburn Avenue. For more information, call Greg Baxter, membership chair, at 541-523-8205.
“The more people we have in our club, the more good we can do in our community,” said Anthony Bailey, current club president.
