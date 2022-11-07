Rotary visit.jpg

Janice Fulkerson, kneeling on the left, is the district governor for Rotary District 5400. On Oct. 17, 2022, she attended a meeting of the Baker City Rotary Club to talk about the service club and present awards recognizing the club's financial contributions to the Rotary Foundation. Attending the meeting were, from left, Dave Lindley, Bill Fessel, Ken Krohn, Anthony Bailey, Brenda Holly and Perry Stokes (kneeling).

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

Every day, Rotarians help fulfill the international club’s theme of “peace and peace building,” says Janice Fulkerson, governor for Rotary District 5400.

“Every day, as Rotarians, working in the community is peace building. We’re working with other people,” Fulkerson said during a recent talk to the Baker City Rotary Club.

