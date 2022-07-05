H. Hiram “Doc” Bryant lights up when he speaks of life. He swings his hands animatedly, and spends a fair deal of his energy smiling in conversation.
From the outside, it might appear he lives an almost spartan life, but within Doc’s story is a sea of experience, vast as the blue Atlantic.
When Doc was born in September 1924, the Soviet Union was turning two.
Hitler was in prison drafting “Mein Kampf,” and Calvin Coolidge was about to become president.
The twenties roared then as they roar now.
The world was bracing for fierce change, but for Doc it was to come even sooner.
“In 1937 my dad and I, and a neighbor man and his son, went fishing,” he said. “We had never taken a round bottom boat, like a canoe, we had a bigger boat, but it was getting crowded. Dad insisted on taking the little boat (alone). He was a stock man for Studebaker. Loved hunting and fishing, he was a good Dad.”
“We went on ahead around (the lake island) with the big boat and were fishing, and I heard a holler. I told my buddy, Kaiser, and I said, ‘that’s Dad.’ ”
His friend disagreed.
“No, that sounded like a cow.”
But Doc insisted they go back, and they found his father had indeed rolled out of the canoe, and the current carried it away from his reach as he attempted to swim.
His straw hat and cane pole were left floating in the lake.
He drowned at age 39.
“It left Mom with five kids, and I’ve carried that burden all my life,” Doc said, his voice wavering. “Mom never remarried, but she raised us.”
The family moved to a little town near South Bend, Indiana.
“When I went to school there, I met Lois,” said Doc, and as he spoke of this next chapter of his young life he couldn’t suppress his smile.
“We got to talking, and she got to liking me. From then on we went to high school together.”
For the next two years of high school, Doc and Lois, whose maiden name was Bunch, were daily companions, initially seated together by luck of alphabetical ordering.
Then, in 1941, following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, America entered World War II.
“Well, I didn’t want them to tell me where to serve if I got drafted, I was seventeen, so I joined the Navy,” Doc said.
He served for the next four years, in submarine warfare.
A photograph on the wall of his Baker City residence shows the Air Gannett, a 110-foot wooden ship designated Sub Chaser 659.
Doc’s duty was to listen to sonar, and listen closely, vigilant to the sounds of the sea around him. To hear enemy submarines before they heard him, he had to wait and listen for specific turbulence in the water, and collaborate with the helmsman to stay in the sonar blind spot submarines left in their wake.
“We were loaded,” he said, describing his vessel’s 40mm gun, port and starboard 20mm “K” guns, and the “ash cans” — anti-submarine depth charges. To his memory there was only one opportunity to use the munitions in his patrols in the Caribbean.
“I picked up the enemy,” Doc said. “We had a ball that would go down into the water (for sonar). Once we caught up to him, it would give off a high ping, anything else would be a dull sound.”
The equipment allowed him to track not just sound direction but to estimate the depth of a vessel.
His crew managed to fire depth charges upon the lone submarine.
“We reported that we attacked it, and presumed (it was destroyed),” he said. “But, you never know if you got them or not.”
Though German submarines could endure some sustained depth charge assaults, any significant damage, combined with being so far from Axis support, likely spelled doom for the submarine and its crew.
But as luck had it the Air Gannett would soon require dry dock repairs of its own for an unrelated accident, and Doc was permitted to briefly return home.
Not to waste a moment, he married Lois on Feb. 14, 1945, Valentine’s Day.
Six months later the war had ended, and although Doc stuck on in the reserves for four more years, he was never deployed to the Korean War.
The Air Gannett was decommissioned in 1948, and research indicates it likely burned at sea in 1963.
Returning home to his wife, their family soon to include children, Doc worked through the 1950s, but some years later found himself once again reciting an oath of service, and once again spending a lot of time listening for turbulence.
But this wasn’t war.
Doc became an ordained minister in 1960, at the Oxnard Baptist Temple in California.
Although he and the crew of the Air Gannett might have destroyed one submarine during the war, Doc and his wife devoted their postwar life to building things up.
They rebuilt three churches that were severely dilapidated, down to bare walls with broken windows and exposed roofs.
“My wife was a brilliant woman,” Doc said. “In school they pushed her up (a grade), she just learned, it just came to her. She became a book editor for Here’s Life publishing company in San Bernardino, California, where I pastored.”
Lois graduated from high school in South Bend in 1941 at age 16.
The couple were together for nearly three quarters of a century.
Doc’s five children grew and raised their own children, they raised children and then they raised children as well. He has the rare honor of being a great-great-grandfather, the youngest of his grea-great-grandchildren just six months old, and twins turning two.
Lois Bryant passed away July 25, 2019, in Baker City after years of difficulty with dementia. She was 93. She and Doc would play music and sing together in church, her on electric keyboard and he on electric guitar. The guitar still sits in his room, corded and ready to play on a whim.
Doc says that though he’s finally settling down, he’s seen Mexico, Cuba, Guantanamo Bay, Belize, Honduras, Colombia, Aruba — a vast catalog of lands and seas reaching into South America.
When asked which was the most interesting of his travels, he reflected on a particular voyage rather than a destination, after leaving Miami aboard SC-659, the Air Gannett.
“We swung out, around Cuba, and there was a hurricane,” he recalled. “We rode out that hurricane in a 110-foot wooden boat like a cork. I mean it was rolling. We went through that and for three days we didn’t know where we were.”
Without sunlight, stars or the grace of still water, even a sextant couldn’t help until clouds parted, and soon after they resumed radio contact and returned to their patrol.
Finally, asked if his robust longevity stems from routines or just plain luck, he managed a smile and simply said, “It’s just me.”
Doc finds himself now in comfort, retired eight years, and living close to his daughter for care and companionship.
Though his traveling days are done and he doesn’t plan to return to the rolling waves, you might still find Doc on the rolling greens of Quail Ridge Golf Course, where he still finds time to play.
