A bleacher project at the Haines Stampede arena has received a financial boost with a $3,000 donation from AgWest Farm Credit.

This money will be used for lumber and construction of bleachers in the ADA-accessible seating area, which was added in 2022.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Lisa Britton is the editor of Go! Eastern Oregon, and a reporter for the Baker City Herald. Contact her at lbritton@bakercityherald.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.