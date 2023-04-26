Volunteers elevated a seating section at the Haines Stampede arena on Saturday, April 22. Fundraisers and grants support yearly improvements at the arena, which will be used for 12 events this year, including the Fourth of July rodeo.
Mark Coomer, right, from AgWest Farm Credit presented an oversized check — and a real check, as well — to Colby Thompson, center, and Eric Swanlund. Thompson is president of the Haines Stampede Association, and Swanlund is vice president. The $3,000 donation will be used to construct bleachers in the arena's ADA-accessible area.
Volunteers elevated a seating section at the Haines Stampede arena on Saturday, April 22. Fundraisers and grants support yearly improvements at the arena, which will be used for 12 events this year, including the Fourth of July rodeo.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Mark Coomer, right, from AgWest Farm Credit presented an oversized check — and a real check, as well — to Colby Thompson, center, and Eric Swanlund. Thompson is president of the Haines Stampede Association, and Swanlund is vice president. The $3,000 donation will be used to construct bleachers in the arena's ADA-accessible area.
A bleacher project at the Haines Stampede arena has received a financial boost with a $3,000 donation from AgWest Farm Credit.
This money will be used for lumber and construction of bleachers in the ADA-accessible seating area, which was added in 2022.
The donation is part of AgWest's rural community grant program in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties, said Mark Coomer, branch manager in Baker City.
He said the program has granted nearly $15,000 so far this year. Nonprofit organizations can apply for a grant of up to $5,000. Applications must include a letter of support from an AgWest customer or employee.
Coomer said AgWest grants aim to be part of the funding, in addition to other sources and in-kind donations.
"They have a lot of noble projects that take a lot of small donations," he said of the Stampede Association.
Grant applications are reviewed monthly. For information, visit agwestfc.com. The link to rural community grants is under the "About the Company" tab.
Other projects
Coomer presented the check during a work party at the rodeo arena on Saturday, April 22. Those gathered spent the morning elevating the south section of bleachers.
"The first four or five rows had to look through the fence," said Bill Taylor, the association's historian. "This gives everybody a good view, and creates a safety barrier between the fence and the spectators."
The Haines Stampede has 12 events scheduled this year, which includes the annual rodeo on July 3 and 4.
The first event of the season, with Triple Arrow Cattle Company, is jackpot team roping on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. This a fundraiser to help cover the ADA seating section. Registration is at 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, and the roping starts one hour later. For details, visit www.facebook.com/triplearrowcattleco or call Cody Shaw at 541-519-6350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.