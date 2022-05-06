Kara Miller’s tactic for teaching about soil drew giggles nearly every time from the fifth graders.
When asked about the rich brown mixture that grows plants, students would quickly say “dirt.”
And every time Miller shook her head.
“Dirt is a dirty word!” she’d say.
Miller ran one of five stations at the annual Field to Fork event on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 3 and 4, at the Baker County Fairgrounds in Baker City.
This “agricultural field day” invited Baker County schools, plus Powder Valley, to send fifth graders for a day to learn about the role of agriculture and how their meals get from “field to fork.”
The day was presented by the Baker County OSU Extension Service and Baker County Farm Bureau, and the Baker County Cattlewomen cooked lunch.
At Miller’s station, titled “Soil: More than Just Dirt,” students learned about different conservation practices, and which style was best at preventing erosion.
Then they got a tasty lesson in layers as Miller and her high school assistant Ryann Paulsen helped the kids build an edible soil sample.
The layers were:
• Bedrock: an Oreo cookie
• Parent material: crushed Oreos
• Subsoil: vanilla pudding (light in color because it lacks nutrients)
• Top soil: chocolate pudding
• Litter layer: sprinkles
• Decomposers: gummy worms and M&M beetles
At the station titled “Plants: Growing in a Glove,” Jacob Putney helped students create a growing experiment. Using a plastic glove, the kids planted grass seed in different environments to see which worked best.
One finger was covered with black tape for “no sunlight” while one had only a cotton ball soaked in water.
The “control” finger had water, seeds, soil and sunlight.
“That one has everything,” Tehvee Johnson said, holding up his finished glove.
At the harvesting station, Eugene Hawes taught students about harvesting with wheat stalks and barrels of soil hiding potatoes.
Then he talked about how a farm works, and how farmers use technology to be efficient and save money.
“They have sensors in the field that will let the farmer know if the soil needs water,” he said.
At “Ag Commodities and Natural Resources” with Alli Key, the fifth graders tested their knowledge of cattle breeds and learned about the various byproducts, such as sports equipment, cosmetics, marshmallows and chewing gum.
Outside on the grassy area was the place to learn about water with Marcy Osborn, Baker County watermaster, and Holly Kerns, Baker County planning director.
Osborn asked the kids how they use water and answers came quick: shower, washing hands, brushing teeth, swimming, watering the garden.
“We use it to cook with, we use it to drink,” she said.
She also covered the importance of water for crops and livestock, as well as the water cycle.
Then came a hands-on lesson in water contamination. Each small group had four bottles of clean water. Then they added contaminants — rocks, sand, Tang and vinegar — to discuss if they’d drink it or not.
Although it smelled good, Kerns told the kids to think about if orange water came straight out of the pipes.
“I’m a thumbs down if that came out of my tap,” she said.
