Utility boxes in Baker City are transforming into public works of art.
The project started four years ago with the Baker City Public Arts Commission. The initial idea was to wrap utility boxes along Main Street with vinyl portraying various types of art, including paintings and photographs.
Those boxes, though, are owned and maintained by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). Before the project gained approval from ODOT, the Commission ran a year-long trial to make sure the vinyl wouldn’t affect the inner temperature of the box and interfere with the controls for traffic signals.
The test showed no ill effects, and the multiyear project became reality last week when Christy Witham of Oregon Sign Company in Baker City installed the first vinyl wrap on a signal box at the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue.
The image is a historic photograph from the collection maintained by the Baker County Library.
This is a pilot project for the state.
“This is the first one they’ve allowed in the state of Oregon,” said Kate Reid, owner of Royal Artisan and a member of the Public Arts Commission.
A second installation is planned soon at the corner of Main and Broadway. That one will feature a painting by Brian Vegter that depicts the Criterium bicycle race that happens every June in downtown Baker City (except this year, when it was canceled due to the coronavirus along with most summer events).
More boxes are available to be wrapped in art, and citizens are invited to submit their ideas to the Commission. Decisions will be based on art that reproduces well when wrapped around the four sides of a box.
Reid said Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is also willing to allow the vinyl wrapping on its electrical boxes located throughout town.
“We want to spread out the project throughout the community, not just downtown,” said Robin Nudd, who is the city staff representative on the Public Arts Commission.
The hurdle is money. The Commission has a dedicated fund to hold donations, which in turn helps in applying for grants. The initial wrap cost $900 — $300 to the Library District for use of the photo, and $600 to Oregon Sign Company.
The city will have a small dedication of the project on Friday morning.
Nudd hopes this week will also include the installation of large-scale paintings by Sarah Fry. These will be suspended on the south wall of the PayneWest building, on the north side of Washington Avenue just west of Main Street.
For more information about the public art program, check the website http://www.bakercity.com/2164/Public-Arts-Commission.
