Kenny Keister has great memories of playing baseball at Baker City’s Wade Williams Field, and he wants to give future generations the same experience.
“I was a baseball kid — I marched in all the parades. A lot of my childhood memories are of Little League,” he said.
Keister, 31, grew up in Baker City. After moving back as an adult, he began volunteering with Little League — umpire, coach, board member.
“I’ve been very involved for the last 10 years,” he said.
Wade Williams, which is between Myrtle Street and the Powder River in south Baker City, is owned by the Baker Elks Lodge, but maintenance and improvements are the responsibilities of Little League, Keister said.
He wanted to help improve the property, and in April 2021 he organized a work party.
“I had hundreds of volunteers show up for community clean up day,” he said.
Another volunteer, Nick Carey, was inspired by the baseball facility in John Day, and has helped at Wade Williams.
“He’s done great,” Keister said of Carey.
But maintenance takes money, as does the dreams Keister has of renovating Wade Williams to the field he remembers from his youth.
“It’s going to take an army and a lot of community support,” he said.
As a solution, Keister has helped form the Wade Williams Foundation.
This nonprofit’s first fundraiser was a cornhole tournament in November 2021. Proceeds from that will purchase benches for the teeball and farm fields.
The next big fundraiser is Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Elks Lodge, 1896 Second St. It begins at 5 p.m., and the public is welcome.
Attendees can purchase commemorative pint glasses for $25 (there are only 72 available), and participate in raffles, silent and live auctions, and baseball-themed games.
“We’ll see how fast you can put on a set of catcher’s gear,” Keister said. “We’re trying to make a fun night out of it.”
Ballpark food will be available to purchase.
Anyone who would like to donate to the event can contact Keister at 541-523-5839 or drop off items at The Windshield Doctor, 2975 10th St.
An account for the foundation has been set up at Banner Bank, or monetary donations can be sent through Venmo (@WadeWilliams2021) or PayPal (email wadewilliamsfoundation@gmail.com).
Updates to the event are posted on the Foundation’s Facebook page.
Future plans
Keister has two immediate goals: bring back the parade to kick off baseball season, and create blueprints for new bleachers at Wade Williams.
The field also needs a new irrigation system, fresh dirt for the infield, more sets of bases, fencing, batting cages, gravel, grass, and weed removal.
“Everything has aged,” he said.
So far, he said RD Mac has helped a lot with the gravel — the company’s logo is featured on the commemorative pint glasses.
And the community, he said, is stepping up.
“I’ve had a ton of help,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.