A Caldwell, Idaho, woman was arrested Saturday night, Oct. 29, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and attempting to elude police after she twice drove away from attempted traffic stops on the Dooley Mountain Highway south of Baker City.
Julene Chirinos Heughins, 37, was arrested about 10:25 p.m.
The incident started about 8:36 p.m. when Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash received a report of an SUV, with front end damage, in the ditch along Highway 7. The person who called police believed the driver was intoxicated.
Sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle about 8:56 p.m., according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The driver, who showed signs of impairment, didn’t cooperate with deputies or with Oregon State Police officers who responded.
The driver then pulled away, heading south on Highway 245 toward Dooley Mountain.
Police followed the vehicle, which went a short distance at low speeds and pulled into a turnout.
The lone passenger in the car then began yelling at police while videoing them, according to the press release.
Police ordered both the driver and passenger to get out of the car, but instead the driver continued south on Highway 245, nearly colliding with an OSP vehicle.
Police followed the SUV for another quarter mile. When the vehicle veered onto the shoulder, police vehicles surrounded it. Neither the driver nor the passenger got out.
About 10:25 p.m., the passenger left the vehicle. Police “physically removed” the driver, Heughins.
The passenger was not charged with any crimes.
