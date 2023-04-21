335407155_1329439051123271_8342521682755899710_n.jpg

Ryan Brecko and his fiancee, Katie Toman-Poe.

 Contributed Photo

The driver who hit and killed a Baker City firefighter who was riding his motorcycle on March 12 near Baker City has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Robert Lee Drinkard, 77, of Moro, the county seat of Sherman County in north central Oregon, was arrested Thursday, April 20 at 8:35 a.m. at the sheriff’s office, where he went voluntarily.

