A 31-year-old Baker City man is charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with a Nov. 30 one-car crash in which he was the driver and in which a Baker City woman died.
Mathew Guy Schlett, of 1660 East St., was arrested on Friday, Jan. 8, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
Tahnee Main, 36, died of injuries she suffered in the crash.
Schlett was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander at excessive speeds on Pocahontas Road, about five miles west of Baker City, when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle rolled, and Main was ejected from the front passenger seat.
Schlett is also charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
He was indicted on the charges by a Baker County grand jury.
Schlett had minor injuries.
Two juveniles who were in the vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash.
