An Idaho woman sustained what police termed “life-threatening injuries” when she was ejected from her vehicle as it rolled several times on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 86 about 15 miles east of Baker City Thursday night.
Lisa Dawn Shaeffer, 55, of Nyssa, was listed in critical condition at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Mark Snider, hospital spokesman, said Friday morning.
Oregon State Police Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn wrote in his media log report that Shaeffer’s blood-alcohol content was 0.19.
That is more than twice Oregon’s legal limit of 0.08.
“The investigation is open and active and criminal charges for DUII are pending,” Hagedorn wrote.
He said the crash happened about 9:45 p.m. when Shaeffer’s Toyota 4Runner, which was traveling at an apparent high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a curve. Shaeffer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled along the highway’s eastbound shoulder.
Shaeffer was traveling alone. She and her vehicle landed near an irrigation ditch along the eastbound shoulder, Hagedorn wrote.
Shaeffer was treated by Keating medics and transported by Baker City ambulance first to the local hospital, the 9-1-1 Dispatch Center report stated.
Shaeffer later was transferred to the Boise hospital.
