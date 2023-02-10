A Baker City man has been upgraded from critical to serious condition in a Boise hospital as of Friday, Feb. 10 following a head-on collision Tuesday night in which the other driver was arrested on charges of drunken driving and third-degree assault.
The other driver, Shane Richard Holden, 49, also of Baker City, is in the Baker County Jail on $235,000 bail. He could be released by posting 10% of that amount. Holden is scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing in Baker County Circuit Court on Monday, Feb. 13 at 1:15 p.m.
Holden is also charged with reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person in the crash that happened about 9 p.m. and critically injured James Donald Doyle 67.
Police said Doyle was driving north on Cedar Street in a 1987 Ford Tempo, while Holden was driving south on Cedar Street in a 2000 Chevrolet 1-ton pickup truck.
The vehicles collided near the intersection with Hughes Lane. Neither man had a passenger.
In a probable cause affidavit, Baker City Police officer Mark Powell wrote that when he arrived, Doyle was bleeding from the head and unresponsive.
“It was later found he had significant internal injury to his spleen and liver,” Powell wrote.
Holden, Powell wrote, “was unstable on his feet, his eyes were watery and I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.”
Holden consented to field sobriety tests.
During the tests, Powell wrote, Holden “lost his balance and fell onto the street. Shane’s poor performance on the tests showed he was impaired.”
