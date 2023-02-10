A Baker City man has been upgraded from critical to serious condition in a Boise hospital as of Friday, Feb. 10 following a head-on collision Tuesday night in which the other driver was arrested on charges of drunken driving and third-degree assault.

The other driver, Shane Richard Holden, 49, also of Baker City, is in the Baker County Jail on $235,000 bail. He could be released by posting 10% of that amount. Holden is scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing in Baker County Circuit Court on Monday, Feb. 13 at 1:15 p.m.

