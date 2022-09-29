ATV crash 1.jpg

Rescuers from the Baker County Sheriff's Office responded to an UTV rollover in the Elkhorn Mountains on Sunday night, Sept. 25, 2022. The driver has been charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering and third-degree assault.

A Baker City man who was hurt when the side-by-side he was driving rolled down a steep hill last weekend has been charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Rex Travis Kirkwood, 46, is also charged with reckless endangering and for third-degree assault.

