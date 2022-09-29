Rescuers from the Baker County Sheriff's Office responded to an UTV rollover in the Elkhorn Mountains on Sunday night, Sept. 25, 2022. The driver has been charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering and third-degree assault.
A Baker City man who was hurt when the side-by-side he was driving rolled down a steep hill last weekend has been charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Rex Travis Kirkwood, 46, is also charged with reckless endangering and for third-degree assault.
Both Kirkwood and his one passenger, Jeremie Zimmer, 45, were ejected from the vehicle when it rolled Sunday, Sept. 25 in the Elkhorn Mountains north of Twin Lakes trailhead.
According to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Kirkwood was driving cross-country on a steep slope when the vehicle rolled. Neither he nor Zemmer was wearing a seat belt.
Volunteers from the Baker County Search and Rescue team responded, loading Kirkwood, who sustained a head injury, into a side-by-side and driving him to a waiting ambulance. He was treated at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise.
Sheriff Travis Ash in a press release reminded ATV/UTV riders that driving those vehicles while intoxicated is a crime.
Sheriff’s deputies will conduct saturation patrols this fall throughout the county to get people who are drinking and driving on public lands and roads.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.