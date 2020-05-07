A California man was flown by Life Flight to a Spokane hospital Tuesday afternoon with life-threatening injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near North Powder.
Sr. Trooper Andrew McClay wrote in his media log that he responded to the crash at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday at Milepost 289. The Nissan Sentra sedan involved in the crash was driven by Ryan D. Ziegler, 34, of Lancaster, California.
A witness told McClay that Ziegler’s vehicle left the westbound freeway lanes, went into the median where it struck a bridge, and then traveled end over end into the river on the other side of the freeway.
Ziegler was traveling with a pet python in his vehicle, McClay said. The snake was taken to a veterinary clinic for evaluation. Ziegler’s vehicle was pulled out of the river by RoadRunner Towing.
No other information about Ziegler’s condition was available in time for this report.
