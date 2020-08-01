Members of the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team spent this week issuing citations to people known to have outstanding warrants and working to curtail problems at a house just a block east of Brooklyn Primary School known for criminal activity.
The “warrant sweep” began Monday with the arrest of Matthew John Agar, 41, and Justin Marshall Robinson, 35, who police located near 10th and D streets, Baker City Police Lt. Ty Duby stated in a press release.
Agar was cited and released on a Baker County Justice Court warrant charging him with contempt of court on original charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.
Robinson was cited and released on a Baker County Circuit Court warrant charging him with two counts of first-degree forgery.
On Tuesday, narcotics detectives and uniformed officers from the Baker City Police Department and Baker County Parole and Probation turned their attention to the problem house, located at 1226 Washington Ave.
The house is owned by Gary Kramer. Kramer’s adult son is the only person who should be residing at the home, Duby said.
“The residence had become an ongoing issue of criminal and transient activity over the last six months,” Duby stated in the press release.
Five people described by police as transients were served trespass notices during Tuesday’s operation.
They were Alex Harold Wise, 18; Trevor Heath, 24; Alex Horn, 24; Chad Cox, 39; and Victoria Mclean, 38.
Duby said Mclean also was cited on a warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine and a charge of allowing her dog to run at large. Police seized the animal because it had been deemed a dangerous dog in a prior case, Duby said.
Wise also was cited and released on a Union County warrant charging him with failure to appear on original charges of first- and second-degree theft.
Mclean, Horn and Mariam Everson Collard, 20, who police also describe as a transient, all were cited Thursday morning for trespassing at the house at 1226 Washington Ave.
Five other people also were arrested Tuesday during the BCNET operation.
Police contacted Alen Thomas Brown, 20, at The Knights Inn Motel at 2205 Broadway St. He was cited to appear in Baker County Circuit Court on a warrant charging him with possessing methamphetamine.
Jace Taylor Prowell, 29, also was cited and released at the Parole and Probation Office at 3320 K St. on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Caleb Colton Flint, 35, was contacted at Cedar and Campbell streets. As of Friday, he remained in custody at the Baker County Jail on a Circuit Court warrant charging him with violating his probation on a charge of first-degree burglary. Flint also was cited on a Justice Court warrant charging him with contempt of court on an original charge of second-degree theft.
Josalynne Voncille Hallett, 20, was cited and released at the Baker City Police Department on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.
And Kleigh Pogue, 25, was cited and released at the police department on a Union County warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear on original charges of second-degree theft.
Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman said the narcotics enforcement team is trying to keep the transient group moving.
“This house has been a sore in the community,” he said. “A lot of transient people have been showing up and people with warrants congregating there and taking advantage of the property owner.”
Duman said when a group of people like this hole up together they typically use drugs and then police start seeing crime sprees in the community.
“As this continues, we’ll be keeping them moving,” he said of the BCNET operation.
The enforcement team includes members of the Baker City Police Department and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. The team is supported by the Baker County District Attorney’s Office and Oregon State Police.
