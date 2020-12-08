Baker City has a new dry-cleaning location at 1900 Resort St.
Corina Davidson of North Powder opened Blue Mountain Dry Cleaners on Nov. 2.
She said a friend had remarked to her, when they were taking their own items to Ontario for dry cleaning, that she should start such a business here.
“So I did,” said Davidson, 41.
Davidson does not do the dry cleaning in house. She takes items to Ontario on Mondays and Thursdays, bringing them back the following week unless otherwise requested.
“I’m just a drop off, pick up location,” Davidson said.
So far, she said, business has been steady.
“I think I had my first customer two or three days after I opened,” Davidson said.
In addition to dry cleaning, Davidson can handle alterations, zipper replacement and other garment work.
“Just about anything you can think of that you can’t really do yourself,” she said.
With winter coming, Davidson has taken quite a few wool jackets to Ontario, among other things.
Davidson said she recently changed her hours, and she’s more than happy to stay open for anyone who needs her and can’t make it there by her normal closing at 5 o’clock. The normal weekday hours are noon to 5 p.m., with 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
“I’m open on Saturdays to accommodate people that can’t make it in during the week. I’m trying to make it work for everybody,” Davidson said.
She and her husband moved to Baker City from Unity around nine years ago and moved to North Powder six years ago.
