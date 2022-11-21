The weather, which had been so generous to skiers and snowboarders waiting to make their first powder turns in several months, has turned into a skinflint.
But a transition back to wintry conditions is in the forecast.
The past two weeks of dry weather, and with the trend forecast to persist through much of the Thanksgiving weekend, wrecked hopes that the ski season would start this Saturday, Nov. 26, at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, said Chelsea Judy, the ski area’s marketing director.
But there is still ample reason for skiers and boarders to be optimistic.
For one thing, although the weather has been dry — no measurable precipitation has been measured at the Baker City Airport since Nov. 6 — it’s also been relatively cold.
That means the solid 20-inch snow base that accumulated on the slopes during storms in late October and early November remains.
“We haven’t lost anything,” Judy said on Monday morning, Nov. 21. “We’re sitting in a really, really good spot when we see the next significant snowfall.”
And although that storm won’t happen before this weekend, the post-holiday period looks quite different.
The National Weather Service office in Boise is forecasting a potentially strong storm for early next week, the final three days of November.
If that forecast proves accurate, it’s possible that Anthony Lakes could open for the season on Saturday, Dec. 3, Judy said.
“We’ll just be watching and hoping,” she said. “We’re ready.”
Nordic skiers can already take advantage of the previous snow storms, as several ski trails have been groomed.
Skiers are welcome to use those trails for free, although visitors do need to have an Oregon Sno-Park permit, Judy said.
The road to the ski area, which is about 34 miles northwest of Baker City, has been plowed and sanded.
Anthony Lakes is celebrating its 60th birthday this winter.
The ski area officially opened on Jan. 12, 1963.
Anthony Lakes will commemorate the birthday with Throwback Thursday on Jan. 12, 2023, when lift tickets will be $2 for ages 13 to 69, and $1 for ages 7 to 12.
From Jan. 12-22, visitors are invited to bring their most memorable photo from Anthony Lakes and pin it to the “Through the Years” wall display.
The resort’s main birthday celebration will take place Saturday, Jan. 21.
Events include the Anthony Lakes Cup, a dual slalom race presented by the Anthony Lakes Ski Racing Association, live music by the Greenneck Daredevils from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and other events.
Skiers and boarders are invited to wear 1960s-style gear and attire.
Snow reports and other information is available at anthonylakes.com.
