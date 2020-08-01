A Durkee man was arraigned Friday in Baker County Circuit Court on multiple counts of child sexual abuse.
A Baker County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Cecil Allen Sangston, 60, of 36235 Hindman Road, at 4:41 p.m. Thursday. He remained at the Baker County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
A grand jury indicted Sangston on two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
The female victim, who was known to Sangston, was younger than 12 when the abuse first began, said District Attorney Greg Baxter. The state alleges the crimes took place between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2018, in Baker County.
Because of the victim’s age, if convicted, Sangston would face a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 25 years in prison under Jessica’s Law, Baxter said. Enacted in Oregon in 2006, the law increased the mandatory minimum sentences for those convicted of first-degree rape, sodomy or unlawful penetration of children younger than 12.
The crime of first-degree sexual abuse carries, upon conviction, a mandatory minimum prison sentence of six years and three months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.